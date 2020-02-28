Upstate mother looking for answers after pregnant daughter shot and killed at Belton home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A heartbreaking story of an upstate mother’s loss. Tina Bishop’s pregnant daughter, Sabrina Lowery was shot and killed in Belton on February 13. Now exactly two weeks later, her family is looking for answers.

“We’re picking up small pieces of a puzzle that we’re putting back together again knowing that when we get it completed, there is still going to be a piece missing and Sabrina isn’t going to be there, neither is her baby,” said Sabrina Lowery’s Mom, Tina Bishop.

Tina Bishop’s daughter Sabrina Lowery, was shot and killed at her Belton home on Bryon Circle. She was 37 weeks pregnant. Her baby also didn’t make it.

“My mind is running rapid, it’s running wild. My thoughts are going like 100 mph and all the speculations or suggestions or ideas of what could have happened or what could possibly be going on has set up camp in my mind,” Bishop told 7 News.

Bishop told 7 News Sabrina was a beautiful person and an amazing mother who was thrilled to be adding another addition to her family.

“She loved people. She loved her children. Sabrina was far more of a mother and a better mother than I ever could have been or I ever had been,” said Bishop.

Now, they want justice. They want to know why Sabrina was killed.

“I hope every time they close their eyes, they see her face and that they ask for forgiveness because they’re the ones who should be asking for forgiveness,” said Sabrina Lowery’s Aunt, Denise Hamby.

And even though Bishop is overwhelmed with grief right now, forgiveness is on her mind.

“My hope is that somebody will know something, even the smallest detail. I forgive whoever did this because I have to, because I want to, because that’s what I would want my family be able to do. I want peace in our lives and peace in our family,” Bishop told us.

Something important the family wanted us to pass along is about a picture being shared on social media. It’s a photo of Sabrina in her casket. They are begging the person who posted it to take it down and stop sharing it.

Another person was shot and killed outside the home. That was 33-year old Tamell Nash. Deputies told us they are still actively investigating this case.

You are urged to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department at (864) 260-4400, if you have any information.

Also, a memorial service will be held this Saturday for Lowery at Cleveland Park in Greenville. It is scheduled for 2 P.M.

You’re encouraged to bring a teddy bear that can be donated to children in need.