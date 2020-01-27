Upstate mourns the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant

(WSPA) – Some would say Kobe Bryant was the best basketball player of all time, while others would say he was a man of great character who inspired his fans to never give up.

Basketball fans in the Upstate are mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant after he was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

It was news that broke the heart of the world, and some say it felt surreal like a nightmare they wanted to wake up from, but couldn’t.

Bryant retired with the Lakers in 2016. Some fans in the Upstate wanted to honor his name by sporting his Lakers jersey or buying new gear.

Some sports shops in the Upstate say they’ve had many fans come in searching for anything Kobe.

But in the end, people say even after his death he is still inspiring them to love others and chase their dreams.