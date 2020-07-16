Upstate nonprofit asks for your help to build bikes for those with limited mobility

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- Upstate S.C. AMBUCS Is a national nonprofit organization with a chapter in Upstate South Carolina.

President Kelly Keller Said the organization creates mobility and independence for people with disabilities in limited mobility.



Keller says the organization primarily works with building bikes for children as well as veterans and some adults.

Each bike can cost between $500 and $1500 depending on the amount of fundraising.

To sign up for their wishlist to receive a bike or to DONATE visit Upstate SC AMBUCS on Facebook or upstatescambucs.org

You can also call 864-729-3117

Contact US: UpstateSCAMBUCS@gmail.com