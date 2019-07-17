Upstate nonprofit helps nearly 30 homeowners in need

























GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – On Monday, July 15th, close to 500 volunteers began working on homes across Cherokee County for Jerusalem Project.

Jerusalem Project is a local week long mission, repairing homes of those who cannot fix it themselves, all free of charge.

Homeowners are typically unable to afford the repairs or physically unable to carry out the labor.

Jan Lowry, Jerusalem Project’s Public Relations Manager, said the non-profit teaches the teen and adult volunteers that everyone can and should work together for the cause of Christ.

In 2018, they had over 500 volunteers working on 29 different homes. This year, they’ve had the same number of volunteers, but a few less homes.

Lowry added, teams working together help lighten the load. The group anticipated worked to be done on Thursday, July 19th.

