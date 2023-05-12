Pelzer, S.C. (WSPA) – Austin;s Hope is an Upstate nonprofit that helps to prevent suicide and assist those who have been affected by it.

The organization will hold a fundraiser this weekend to raise money for the resources and support.

The fundraiser begins Saturday, May 13 at the Mid-City Shrine Club in Wellford.

It will be held from Noon to 4 p.m. with food and live music, a silent auction and plenty of ways to support Austin;s Hope so they can rally around another family or organization in the future.

Fellow Countrymen is the beneficiary of the fundraiser. They were chosen because their mission is to help the veteran homeless and those at a high risk of suicide.

This could mean caring for veterans with PTSD and those who need resources after they serve.