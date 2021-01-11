Upstate nonprofit asks landlords to help house homeless families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – United Housing Connections in Greenville is looking for landlords who are willing to take in families who are homeless, some of them because of circumstances resulting from COVID-19.

CEO Lorain Crowl said their program, Home Again, is beginning to address the problem by providing the funding to help families pay for housing and guidance to help them to be good tenants.

If you are a landlord interested in helping or know one who may be, contact United Housing Connections through their website, via email or (864) 241-0462.

The organization also passes out backpacks with essentials inside like warm hats, gloves, blankets and hand warmers. Each backpack costs about $30 to provide. You can give financial gifts at their website as well.

