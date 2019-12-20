Upstate officers donate funds raised during No Shave November to teen battling Hodgkins Lymphoma

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate police department donated money they raised during No Shave November and Don’t Shave December to a fellow law enforcement officer’s daughter battling stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma.

According to a post on Duncan Police Department’s Facebook page, officers donated their raised funds to Byrnes High School student, Jordan Freeman.

We previously reported that in early June at a checkup, the teen got the unexpected diagnosis. Doctors had found cancer in her lymph nodes, which was determined to be stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Mark Freeman, Jordan’s father, is a deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“This year we decided to donate to Jordan, the daughter of a brother in blue, who is fighting stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. She is also a student at Byrnes High School. Officers presented Jordan with some DPD swag and the money that was raised,” according to the police department’s Facebook page.

And the police department is helping collect monetary donations for the teen.

Anyone who wants to donate is asked to mail the donation to P.O. Box 188, Duncan, SC 29334.

