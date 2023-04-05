GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the most sacred Jewish holidays begins Wednesday at sunset.

Passover celebrates the biblical story of Israelites escaping slavery.

Chabad of Greenville invites residents in the Upstate to take part in a traditional Passover Seder dinner to experience the deeper meaning of Passover.

The organization said the Seder is complete with a delicious home-cooked meal, insights, singing, four cups of wine and Matzah galore.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $55 for adults and $18 for children.

Family tickets are also available for the amount of $150.

Anyone interested in attending can RSVP by email. Anyone unable to attend the event is welcome to donate.

For more information on Chabad of Greenville, visit their website.