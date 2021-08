GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate organization will be handing out free gunlocks to the Greenville community on Wednesday.

The Put Down the Guns now Young People Organization will be handing out free gunlocks from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Marathon located at 1609 West Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville.

The organization wants to make sure there are no accidents regarding children around a gun.