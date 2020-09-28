Upstate organizations issue final push to encourage you to complete census.

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) The United Way of the Piedmont along with other community organizations are encouraging families to complete their census.

Alex Moore with the United Way of the Piedmont said she had tremendous success at a community event Sunday evening at Barnet Park.

More than 300 people were in attendance and 30 households completed the census in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg Complete Count Committee said as a county, we are half a percentage point away from where the 2010 completion rate stood.

To complete your census you can go to 2020census.gov

You can also access the internet at the Spartanburg County Library or through their website spartanburglibraries.org/census2020

Cierra Fowler with Spartanburg Housing Authority said registering to vote is also ideal at this time. To do that online visit https://scvotes.gov/

