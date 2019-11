GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Molina Healthcare will partner with Food Lion and New Horizon Family Health Services, Inc., to host a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Thursday.

According to the news release, the organizations will give out 300 reusable grocery bags filled with a full turkey to Medicaid members.

The giveaway will be held at New Horizon Family Health Services, 975. W. Faris Road in Greenville starting at 10 a.m. and will continue until supplies last.