Upstate organizations, schools to provide meals for students this summer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Upstate school districts are making sure kids don’t have to go without a meal this summer. 

Last summer, more than 3,000 meals were prepared in the kitchen by the cafeteria staff at Dorman High School. 

The lunches are farm fresh and made using organically grown vegetables from the District 6 Farm

Chief Communications Officer of Spartanburg District 6 Cynthia Robinson told 7News that the “summer meals” program caters to students under the age of 18. 

“Any opportunity that we have to serve students, we jump on that,” Robinson told 7News. 

But it is how the meals are delivered that is the twist. 

“We use the food truck during the school year,” Robison said. “[So] we thought during the summertime it would give us an opportunity to put the food truck on the road and actually take meals to students.” 

“That’s awesome because a lot of people don’t have transportation. A lot of parents don’t have transportation to go anywhere and get the things the kids need. So for the truck to come to them, that’s awesome,” Darryl Booker, Spartanburg resident, said. 

The Summer Meals Program is funded using grants from the USDA. 

The food truck will run Monday through Friday. 

Click here for the Spartanburg County times and locations.

But Spartanburg District 6 is not the only Upstate school system to offer the program. Greenville County School also has a summer food truck. 

Click here for more information about Greenville County food truck.

Also, this summer Bite Squad of Spartanburg is teaming up with Second Harvest of Metrolina to ensure no students go hungry. This month, drivers will be collecting canned goods while out on deliveries. 

Dan Elsken said that is not all Bite Squad is doing to help the little ones in our community. 

“We are guaranteeing 10 percent of our sales for the month of June or up to $5,000,” Elsken, Bite Squad of Spartanburg, said.

Click here to learn more about Bite Squad’s summer meal incentive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store