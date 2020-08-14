Upstate organizations to host drive thru school supplies giveaway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As students around the Upstate get prepared to head back to school in the coming weeks, many are still in need of school supplies.

New Horizon Family Health Services is partnering with Healthy Blue to host a Drive Thru School Supplies Giveaway in Greenville this weekend.

The event will be open to all residents in South Carolina, but supplies are limited.

Staff plans to hand out 250 back packs stuffed with essentials such as notebooks, pencils and information about useful resources in the area.

Organizers say they hope to help families in need who are preparing for the upcoming school year.

“We realized that this is a big need in our community, especially during COVID-19. We realize that for students and their families this may be a greater need, and we want to be able to help them kick off their school year,” Amy Connor, Public Affairs and Advocacy director at New Horizon Family Health Services, said.

Connor said children are not required to be present in the car with parents. However, parents in vehicles without children will be limited to only two backpacks.

The event will be held on Saturday August 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 975 W. Faris Rd in Greenville.

For additional help with school supplies, please reach out to the United Way by dialing 211.

Additional School Supplies Giveaways:

Bookbags, Burgers and BARS on Saturday, August 22 at Carver Middle School located at 467 S. Church Street in Spartanburg

The New this year, the After Math Community Fair on Sunday, August 23 from 4-7 p.m. in Spartanburg located at 151 South Church Street