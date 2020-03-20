Upstate parents say boy with auto-immune issue denied COVID-19 test because of age

An Upstate family says their son who has an auto-immune deficiency started showing signs of a viral infection this week. But despite getting flagged for testing through not one but two virtual doctors visits they couldn’t get anyone to test him all because of his age.

3-year-old Anderson Lloyd in Powdersville is used to catching colds. He was born with an autoimmune disorder called Specific Antibody Deficiency.

But his parents, Erin and Donnie Lloyd say when he struck a fever sunday night, it began a three day struggle to get any help from a doctor.

“It has been a roller coaster, I have cried, I have been so mad that I can’t even talk or form words at one point I was like, there is no faith in any of this, the system is broken,” said his mother.

Monday the Lloyds were told to get a virtual screening. They used MUSC.care but never got a call back even though the result said Anderson needed a test.

The next day they got another virtual screening through Prisma Health.

“It just went in a circle all day tuesday until about Tuesday night we got a phone call from a physician who said 100% he needed to be tested, but did not get an order. So then wednesday called his doctor again and they said absolutely cant come in here but we can’t give an order because we don’t know how because he’s under 6,” said Erin Lloyd.

She posted a plea for help on Facebook and 7News contacted DHEC. The agency says it’s investigating why kids under six are being denied testing.

Meanwhile, the Lloyds say they were forced to do the unthinkable: Leave home quarantine.

“We had to take it upon ourself and actually go into a facility and pretty much beg for a test,” said Lloyd.

The Lloyds finally got their test through a drive through center and now it’s a waiting game.

“We keep going back to faith over fear and so we are just reminded there is a bigger picture, there’s a higher power looking over us,” said Anderson’s father, Donnie Lloyd.

Test results won’t come in for 4-7 days. Meanwhile, Anderson’s grandfather has come down with symptoms and has been tested as well.

The Lloyds say they are concerned not only about the issue with testing young kids, but also the lag time between a virtual visit screening and getting the actual prescription needed for a test.