PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission in cooperation with the Nature Conservancy will conduct a 32-acre prescribed burn Friday at Table Rock State Park.

Officials said if weather conditions permit, the burn will begin at noon.

The controlled burn is intended to reduce wildfire fuel and improve wildlife habitat.

It is one of a series of efforts of the Southern Blue Ridge Fire Learning Network. The organization applies fire for forest restoration and wildfire reduction.

Officials said Table Rock State Park will remain open but some areas may be temporarily closed or blocked for safety during the burn.

Officials said the prescribed burn is one of the latest in recent revival burnings in and around South Carolina.

SC state parks have burned more than 4,000 acres on eight state parks in the past two years.