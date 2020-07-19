Upstate pastor remembers John Lewis, inspired by his fight for equality

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Representative John Lewis never stopped fighting for equality.

He was known for being on the front lines in the fight to end Jim Crow laws and was among the 13 original Freedom Riders.

He left behind a legacy that inspired many, including Sh’Kur Francis.

Francis is the first African America pastor at a church in Anderson, a place of worship that was started by Confederate veterans.

At age 26, he leads the way in breaking down racial barriers in his community.

He recalls the moment he was with his grandmother when he found out Lewis had passed, saying he’ll continue to fight for justice in his honor.

“I’m thinking like Granny what’s wrong? She said John Lewis died,” Francis said. “So I just had to let that sink in, I grabbed a cup of coffee and I went back in the living room and looked at her, she had her hand up and said you are where you are because of John Lewis. I stood there and I thought about that.”

Although many would consider it devastating to lose a man like Lewis, Francis says that now it the time to take what he stood for and continue the fight for equality.

“Just like John Lewis said, continue to cause good trouble. It’s necessary trouble,” Francis said. “We can’t let up. I think one of the problems I feel with my generation is that we become in the moment activists. We only speak up and stand out when an issue arises. We have to stay on the forefront.”

Plans for the funeral have not been announced yet, but we will keep you updated as we learn anything new.