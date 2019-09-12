Upstate Pastor Rev. Alex Black dies in crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Two Upstate church congregations are grieving for the pastor, Rev. Alex Black, who was killed in a car crash Monday.

Rev. Cathy Mitchell, who is the superintendent of the Spartanburg District of the South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, said Rev. Black was energizing the church community, and this is a heartbreaking loss for them.

“He was a wonderful person,” Mitchell said. “He was excited about ministry. He had a heart for people.”

Black leaves behind a wife, three sons, and a grandchild, as well as congregations at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Woodruff and Golightly United Methodist Church in Spartanburg.

“They’re devastated,” Mitchell said. “A pastor that they loved…Tabernacle will be celebrating their homecoming this Sunday. Their pastor was very excited. He’s been doing some wonderful work.”

Black was killed Monday afternoon in Laurens County. According to officials, a Laurens County school bus was traveling south on Highway 101 when it crossed the center lane and hit the car Black was driving head on. No students were on board the bus, and the bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Black died at the scene.

“He was very compassionate and loving,” Mitchell said. “The church has shared how much they are going to miss him and how he not only sheparded them on Sunday, but throughout the week, caring them for them in their sicknesses, their time of need.”

According to a spokesperson from South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash is still under investigation.

“We are greatly distressed by the loss of life resulting from this accident and we wish to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters said in a statement.

Rev. Black was also involved in the Boy Scouts. Donations to them can be made to the Alex Black Memorial Fund at Bramlett United Methodist Church in Gray Court, according to Mitchell.