ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Abbeville pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after the business could not account for 46 bottles of cough syrup during an inspection.

According to investigators, in March 2022, a case was opened following a routine controlled substance inspection at Savitz Drug Store.

Investigators said the pharmacist-in-charge’s login and password for the ordering system were not protected allowing a staff pharmacist to order substances at least 100 times.

It was alleged that due to the failure to maintain complete and accurate records, Savitz was able to divert 46 bottles of promethazine with codeine over a three-month timeframe.

The settlement agreement does not constitute an admission of liability by Savitz, investigators said.