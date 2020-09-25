Upstate police ask protestors to follow guidelines amid Breonna Taylor decision

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Protestors in Greenville say they will not take their foot off the gas after one of three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s case was indicted.

Six months after the death of Breonna Taylor in her own home, the nation has erupted.

In Greenville people refuse to stay silent.

A founder of the Greenville Black Lives Matter chapter in Greenville, Derrick Quarles says he believes what happened to Breonna Taylor in Louisville could very well happen in the upstate.

“When you look at what’s happening at our local law enforcement in terms of corruption and police brutality, those kind of things can spill over into a Breonna Taylor situation. So we got to make sure our law enforcement is on alert that we are concerned about Greenville just as they are and we want to come together and work together.”

Lieutenant Alia Paramore of the Greenville Police Department says they encourage protesting.

“We are there for them, not against them, for them. Protesting is such an American right, and we just want to be there to facilitate that,” Lt. Paramore said.

However, she said there are guidelines in place tp make sure every one stays safe.

“No selfie sticks, no poles, no stick, anything that’s elongated that could potentially cause injury,” Lt. Paramore said. “If you want to bring your flag, you can absolutely bring your flag, just make sure you’re holding it. Any of the protest signs, a good go-by is the standard poster board. If you have a backpack, I know a lot of us women like to carry the big bags, make sure that they’re clear.”

There is another protest scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 in downtown Greenville.