Upstate police chief accused of discharging gun

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — The police chief of Ware Shoals is facing charges.

Greenwood police responded to a domestic incident around 4 p.m. Saturday at a home on Sylvan Road.

Ware Shoals Police Chief Terry Carpenter was arrested for discharging a firearm in city limits.

Carpenter allegedly fired a gun in the backyard.

The victim’s father told police she called him crying and said Carpenter pulled a gun during an argument, according to a police report.

An officer reported the victim had several scratches on her arms and a large bruise on her forearm that she said were caused by a dog.

The report states the victim was upset and appeared intoxicated.

The victim told police she and Carpenter had been drinking alcohol earlier that day when a dog knocked over a small table.

She claimed Carpenter chased the dog and shot at it. The victim said she was frightened because she and Carpenter had been arguing.

The woman told police she grabbed her children and left the home. She denied he threatened or harmed her, according to the report.

The children told police that Carpenter shot at the dog after chasing it out the back door.

Carpenter denied shooting at the animal.

People near the incident location told police they didn’t hear gunfire.