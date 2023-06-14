PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Easley Police Department’s chief has been placed on administrative leave.

Easley’s Assistant City Manager Tommy Holcombe confirmed that Chief Stan Whitten has been placed on paid leave due to a personal issue.

Whitten was formally sworn in as Easley’s chief on April 12, 2021.

Prior to becoming chief, the department said Whitten served as a military police officer and investigator with the U.S. Army.

He became a firefighter with the Easley Fire Department and then served as a Greenville County deputy until 2021.

City officials have not released information on the reason for Chief Stan Whitten’s leave but expect to have the issue resolved by next week.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office according to officials.