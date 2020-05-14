Upstate pools preparing to open for summer after SC governor gives green light

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Summer may be right around the corner but the way we enjoy the warmer weather will look a little different this year. Governor Henry McMaster said communal pools can open next week. But with that opening, comes some suggestions for change.

Waves rippling through pools with no one around to disturb them. At least for now.

“Maybe we’ll leave one lane for those who want to really social distance and kind of leave it up to the rest of the family members,” said Silverleaf Neighborhood HOA President, Seth Gottesman.

They’re getting ready to open up the gates at the community pool in the Silverleaf subdivision in Greer. It was a decision that Neighborhood HOA President, Seth Gottesman told us wasn’t easy to make.

“We’re trying to be in the middle. You can’t please all 361 households in the neighborhood so we’re trying to come up with the best plan or practice for everybody,” Gottesman said.

Communal pools have been given the thumbs up to open for the season by South Carolina’s governor.

People over at the Topside Pool Club in Greenville are glad he did.

“We would have opened up about three weeks ago, kind of the first week it’s warm,” said Beverage Manager at the Topside Pool Club, Hayden Raabe.

However that green light comes with some suggestions by the state health department like only allowing 20% of normal occupancy.

“With having guests sign-up or register online, we can keep with that 20% guideline,” Raabe told us.

They’re working on that right now over at the neighborhood pool in Greer too.

“Maybe taking a break in the middle of the day for cleaning and shutting the pool down for an hour, that’s also something we are considering,” Gottesman said.

For Julie Pare, that’s important. She lives in that neighborhood and comes to the pool a lot.

“We’ll just have to see how big the crowd and feel if we can socially distance,” said Silverleaf Resident, Julie Pare.

Communal pools can open up Monday, May 18.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence showing the COVID-19 can spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs or water play areas. However, you are still urged to practice social distancing at the pool or anywhere in public.