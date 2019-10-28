Upstate Pride Week kicks off with celebration at Fluor Field

News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Ten days of celebrations as part of Upstate Pride Week kicked off Sunday during an event at Fluor Field in Greenville.

Organizers say this pride week is the first event of its kind in the Upstate.

The kick-off event featured local performers including drag queens and, according to organizers, allowed attendees to hang out with their LGBTQ family.

Upstate Pride Week runs until November 3.

Included in the week is the 11th annual Upstate Pride March and Festival on November 2 at Barnet Park in downtown Spartanburg.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories