Upstate Pride Week kicks off with celebration at Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Ten days of celebrations as part of Upstate Pride Week kicked off Sunday during an event at Fluor Field in Greenville.

Organizers say this pride week is the first event of its kind in the Upstate.

The kick-off event featured local performers including drag queens and, according to organizers, allowed attendees to hang out with their LGBTQ family.

Upstate Pride Week runs until November 3.

Included in the week is the 11th annual Upstate Pride March and Festival on November 2 at Barnet Park in downtown Spartanburg.