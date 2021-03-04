Upstate rescuer rehabilitated over 50 deer last year, released them into the wild

GRAY COURT, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman has found her life’s purpose– rescuing and rehabilitating deer.

For Connie Hall, her mission began 20 years ago when her daughter became interested in animals and they started rehabilitating small wildlife.

“I’ve always loved deer, I’ve always loved wildlife,” Hall said.

Over the past 20 years, her love for animals has grown into what is now known as Magnolia Fawn Rescue.

The rescue focuses on rehabilitating injured, orphaned or imprinted deer and releasing them back into the wild. Each year Hall, with help from her family and volunteers, release over 50 deer back into the wild.

Hall said many of the deer she accepts into the rescue were either hit by cars, attacked by dogs, abandoned by their mothers in busy roadways or imprinted by humans.

A growing number of their rescues come from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Hall said over the past few years there’s been an increase in fawn that have been imprinted by humans after being kept as pets. She said this is more dangerous for the deer than people think and doing so could turn out to be deadly.

“Once they become a year old they become a nuisance. They can either get dangerous, stand up and swat you and if SCDNR gets a report that a deer has done that then DNR has to put them down,” Connie Hall, founder of Magnolia Fawn Rescue said.

Hall said she prides herself on ensuring the deer are prepared to safely return to the wild without becoming attached to life at the rescue.

“I’m raising them to be wild,” Hall said,”We only touch them as much as we have to and we don’t love on them and hug them. I’m the wild the mother doe does not hug or love on her babies. She just cares for it then moves on.”

The rescue is currently rehabilitating 35 deer including 7 fawn, which she said costs $50 to feed each one every month.

Hall said the community has stepped in to help her with her mission. They’re always accepting donations which includes anything from fruit and vegetables to blankets and acorns.

Magnolia Fawn Rescue will be hosting an open house for the public on March 27th at 3 p.m. They’ll also be allowing new volunteers of all ages this spring.

For additional information, or to get involved and donate to Magnolia Fawn Rescue, click here.