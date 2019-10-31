Upstate resident is SC’s first death in 2019 flu season

(WSPA) — State health officials say an Upstate resident is the first person to die this flu season in South Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the first flu-related death of the 2019 season on Thursday.

“Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first lab-confirmed, influenza-associated death of the season,” Dr. Linda Bell said in a release.

Bell is State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

DHEC urges everyone at least six months of age receive the flu vaccine each season.

Bell said it’s the time of year when health officials see hospitalizations and deaths from flu in the state, adding that vaccinations are the best way to prevent the flu.

Young children, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions are among those considered high risk of serious flu complications.

Click here for more information on flu symptoms and prevention.

Vaccines are available at DHEC health department clinics.

Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or visit www.scdhec.gov/flu/fluclinics for more information.

