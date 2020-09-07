Upstate residents celebrate Labor Day on Lake Bowen

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many Spartanburg residents celebrated Labor Day by hitting the waters at Lake Bowen. People were seen having picnics with their loved ones, while others launched their boats into the lake to fish or just to relax.

Spartanburg Water still has precautions in place for those who decide to visit the lake.

The shoreline has a maximum capacity of 100 people and signs were posted everywhere urging lake goers to practice social distancing.

Families said even with the pandemic, their labor day plans went on without a hitch.

“It’s been pretty good, we’ve been out and about. We went to Lake Greenwood and we figured we would come to Lake Bowen to have a family day and let them play at the park and go swimming or fishing,” Stephen Rhodes, a Labor Day lake visitor, said.

Even with the holiday, lake officials said crowds were lighter than expected and similar to a normal day at the lake.