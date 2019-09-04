Upstate residents, churches open doors to evacuees ahead of Hurricane Dorian

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – As lane reversals continued on the interstates on Wednesday, people from the coastal counties evacuated to the Upstate.

Through the open house program with Air BnB, over two dozen hosts in Greenville County opened their homes for free to any evacuees seeking refuge from the storm.

Martha Dolge said this isn’t the first time her and her husband opened their cottage doors for free, in fact, last year they hosted a family during Hurricane Florence from Wilmington.

“You want to help and often there isn’t much you can do and I think being away from your home not knowing what’s happening not knowing the condition it’s in is terribly stressful and this is something we can do,” Dolge said.

In Spartanburg County, the Blessed Hope Bible Church is hosting a small independent church called Iglesia De Dios Getsemani from Goose Creek. The two churches are part of the South Carolina Conference of Independent Churches and help each out when they are in need.

“They contacted us about the weather and needed some where to go and we said pack up and come on we have plenty of room,” said Pastor Wayne Pearson with Blessed Hope Bible Church.

There are about 40 to 50 people staying throughout the building in Moore staying throughout the building while they wait out the storm.