Upstate residents cleaning up what afternoon weather system left behind

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Trees on homes, downed power lines and a mess of branches covering some roads. That’s what a lot of people around the upstate are dealing with after a strong storm system came barreling through the area Friday.

“I don’t know if it was a tornado or just a hard wind, it got the trees and everything,” said Blacksburg Resident, Steve Martin.

“We had the storm door open and it almost just blew us back. She said, grandma come on here,” said Spartanburg Resident, Helen Foster.

It’s not the sight Helen Foster was expecting to see when she walked out of her house. A tree in the neighbor’s yard uprooted, landing on the roof of Foster’s home.

“We went into the house, we came back out. We saw all of that,” Foster said.

Foster’s home wasn’t the only one on her street to end up covered in branches.

“I didn’t really know what to do because there was a big microburst that had came through and I figured that was it and then it was like 20 minutes after the fact, the trees came down,” said Spartanburg Resident, Phoebe Wabbington.

Phoebe Wabbington is in the same situation. She told us she was watching some videos on her phone when she heard an alarming sound.

“It was like a screeching, curdling sound came down and it was really creepy,” Wabbington told us.

But both of these Spartanburg residents told us, they’re fortunate. Neither of them were hurt and they said, the damage looks minimal.

But not everyone is as lucky. Some people living in Spartanburg and Blacksburg told us clean up could take weeks.