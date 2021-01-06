Upstate residents express anger, sadness following events at U.S. Capitol

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A mixed bag of emotions as people in the Upstate and beyond watched protestors storm the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, that includes anger and sadness.

An unexpected message relayed to Ed and Roberta White Wednesday afternoon. A family member called to ask if they heard about what was happening at the U.S. Capitol.

Then, they turned on the news and saw the chaos unfolding.

“The world is crashing down, that’s for sure,” said Spartanburg Resident, Madison Baldimelli.

“I think it’s a terrible situation, I think we live in the best country in the world and obviously there is going to be political differences but you can at least be civil about it,” said Spartanburg Resident, Michael Le.

Everything unfolding in Washington D.C. came as a shock to leaders of both political parties in Greenville County.

“It’s surprising that it’s actually happening. I was hoping our republic would be strong that we can lie back on our years of peaceful transfer of power,” said Greenville County Democratic Party Chair, Elias “Eli” Valentin II.

“As I saw people start to, best described probably as storm the Capitol, that really I felt was uncalled for and dangerous,” Greenville County Republican Party Chairman, Nate Leupp told 7 News.

Chairman of the Greenville County Republican Party, Nathan Leupp had friends in D.C. participating in some of the peaceful protests. He told us he supports why they were there.

“I’m feeling the same emotions, I do believe that there was election fraud,” Leupp said.

But he does not support the violence.

Elias Valentin with the Greenville County Democratic Party said he is also disheartened by it all but he told us, he believes change isn’t far.

“The President-elect Joe Biden will bring a different atmosphere, one with more civility,” Valentin said.

A handful of people in the upstate told 7 News, they will not forget this day anytime soon.

“I think we’re eventually going to heal but it’s going to take a while,” Spartanburg County Resident, Roberta White said.