SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Downtown Spartanburg’s Morgan Square was crowded Tuesday evening as people gathered to enjoy a performance by country music band, Diamond Rio.

The free concert was hosted in conjunction with the BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament.

“They really have a great setup here,” Harley Peeler said. “The music is wonderful. They have great food. We’re really excited. We love Spartanburg.”

“They’re my favorite band,” Casey Burns added. “‘Beautiful Mess’ is my favorite song so I’m excited.”

The event also featured performances from The James Radford Band and Eight Past Midnight.

Spartanburg Police said they expected 10,000 to 15,000 people to attend Tuesday’s concert.

Those who attended said it was a great start to the summer season.

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” Kylie Smith said. “It gives everybody an opportunity to come out and enjoy a night out.”

“I think it helps the whole community,” Scott Phoum added. “It brings everyone together. It’s nice.”