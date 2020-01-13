Upstate residents share Clemson-LSU predictions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – At the Spartanburg County Public Library, in Downtown Spartanburg, several college football fans were willing to make predictions on the Clemson -LSU College Football National Championship.

A handful of fans didn’t want to go on camera saying that Clemson would lose. But there were an equal number of fans for Clemson or LSU to win.

One of the library’s newest employees, Susanne Parker, said it has to be a Clemson win.

“I know we’re not supposed to win. But, I’m really crossing my fingers that we will,” Parker said.

She planed to watch the game with her father, also a Clemson fan, at home. Parker is a Clemson alum, she proudly admits to her football prediction bias.

“I’m gonna say we’re gonna win 21 to 18,” Parker said.

She’s not the only one who predicted it to be a close game. George McKay, who is not a Clemson fan, saw the game going in a different direction.

“I’m gonna predict LSU 38 -34. I figure it’ll be a high scoring event,” McKay said.

McKay, originally from New York, said he’s really a Buffalo Bills fan. But, he explained, LSU is a team that Clemson just isn’t equipped for.

“I think LSU’s defense is stronger than most defenses that Clemson has faced this year,” McKay said.

However, Chance Lebron completely disagreed.

Lebron explained that since Clemson beat Wofford, he’s completely Clemson for this championship win.

“My prediction for the Clemson game is 50- I’ll say 56 to 15,” Lebron said.

Lebron went on to agree with Parker and McKay that it will be a close game.

But, sided with Parker on the outcome of Clemson over LSU.

The 2020 National Championship Game will begin at 8 p.m. in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.