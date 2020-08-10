Upstate responds to feeling rattles from NC earthquake

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- Sunday morning thousands of people woke up to the ground shaking beneath them.

The largest earthquake in North Carolina since 1916 hit Sparta around 8:07 a.m.

Folks in the Upstate said people in North Carolina weren’t the only ones to feel the tremor.

Greenville resident, Jeff Young, used to live in California, so earthquakes are nothing new to him.

“This morning at home, a little after 8:00, I felt like a pop and then the apartment building just shook a little, so instantly I knew what it was, that it was an earthquake,” Young said.

Derik Guist, who also lives in the Greenville area, didn’t know what had happened at first.

“I was just sitting at the kitchen table because I’m staying with my mom and felt like underneath my chair was like rumbling or moving and I was like that’s kind of weird,” Guist said.

Tara Harrup who was in Charlotte this morning, which is about an hour and a half from where the earthquake happened, said even though she’s felt an earthquake before, this one still scared her and her friend.

“I was sitting down and I felt a shake and I took sort of a breath in and asked her you know, what, did she feel the earthquake,” Harrup said. She had to look around and we could hear the glass creaking and shaking.”

Pierce Womack, Deputy Director of Pickens County Emergency Management, says you never know when an earthquake can hit, but there are precautions you can take to stay safe.

“Making sure your heavy items in your house like appliances and refrigerators and things like that are secure, also like heavy pictures,” Womack said. “Any large items in your home, make sure those are secure and put away to where they’re not going to affect anyone if they do fall.”

He says if there were to be an earthquake of that magnitude hit the upstate, his team has prepared to help people recover.



“We’d be helping with any power outages, any roads that may be damaged, impassable,” Womack said. “We would be stepping in to help with that critical infrastructure and getting things back in line as soon as possible.”

Emergency management said that it’s very possible that we experience even more aftershocks but a good resource to use is the South Carolina Emergency Manager app.

You can download it on your phone for more guidance on how to be prepared for an earthquake.