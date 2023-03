Failed business going down or opening times concept. Man putting closed sign in window in shop. Late at night in city.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate restaurant closed its doors after 43 years of serving the community.

Cateran’s Buffet Restaurant’s last day open was Sunday.

The Facebook post said after much consideration the doors will close due to labor shortages.

The owners said, “There is not a foreseeable future for Cateran’s for now, but we will be able to make an announcement on our Facebook page if things ever change.”