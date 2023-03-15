GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of Smoke on the Water said the restaurant may have to move after operating in downtown Greenville for almost two decades.

Owner Mike Shuler said rising rent prices have him considering relocating the restaurant.

Schuler said the restaurant has no desire to relocate and is currently speaking with the property’s landlord about the situation.

“I want to thank everyone for their support, and also let them know that we are definitely not closing,” Shuler said.

“If we cannot work something out at 1 Augusta, then we will relocate elsewhere.”

Smoke on the Water opened at the intersection of Augusta Street and South Main Street in 2004.