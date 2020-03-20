Upstate restaurant owner fights for employees after ordered to stop outside dining

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — It’s not just dine-in services that restaurants are suspending, even outside dining is off limits. If restaurants don’t comply, the authorities said they will respond.

The owner of Arnold’s Restaurant said, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officers came by Friday morning to hand deliver an executive order. That order said any on-premises and sit-down services must stop, and if it doesn’t– the owner could’ve been arrested. The owner of four locations said, he’s doing everything to protect his employees and their income.

Grills were steadily burning at Arnold’s Restaurant, this after Governor McMaster ordered for all dine-in services to end. Gary Durkee, the owner and operator of four stores said, things were slow the first part of the week. However, after learning about the dine-in ban, he thought of something creative.

“Well I put tables outside first of all,” Durkee said.

He said this week Anderson Police came to his establishment, telling him to remove the seating.

Until Thursday afternoon, Durkee said he allowed customers to dine outside at tables more than six feet away from each other. That ended Friday morning after the executive order. It said the restrictions are in effect until March 31st.

“If y’all eat inside, you’re going to put me in jail. You don’t want that do ya?” Durkee said jokingly to customers as they walked in.

“They said today, they will probably come in and fine you and then if you don’t abide right then, they’ll come back and arrest you,” Durkee said.

The SLED order said it’s to protect Americans from COVID-19, but Durkee said he’s trying to help those in need.

“I’ve got 67 year-old people begging me not to close down in Powdersville because they don’t have a stove,” Durkee said.

“It should be the patron’s choice, if they want to sit outside and the owner has the tables there for them, they should be able to do that,” said Tammy Bobo, customer.

The owner argues he’s not trying to cause any trouble, but at all cost, just fighting for his employees who depend on tips.

“They have nitpicked me from day one right here, and I’m disappointed in my City of Anderson,” Durkee said. “I’m speaking for every restaurant owner and every restaurant server. What people don’t understand is, I’m not scared to speak my mind,” he added.

Many customers at the establishment also agreed.

“I’m fighting for Gary Durkee at Arnold’s,” Bobo exclaimed.

Durkee said he’s giving up his salary to start a relief for his employees until the ban is lifted on March 31st.

The order said if a person violates the restrictions, they are guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction, must be fined or in jail for up to 30 days.