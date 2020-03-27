Upstate restaurant owners serving free hot meals to workers in service industry

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you lost work in the service industry in the Upstate due to the Coronavirus epidemic or are struggling to make ends meet, you can get a free meal twice a week at Stone Pin Company in Greenville.

The owners are working with several people in the Upstate community to make and serve up to 125 meals there on Mondays and Thursdays.

People can sign up online for up to four meals per household a week and pick them up from inside their car.

To qualify, Upstate workers must first sign up online by registering with their name and restaurant they worked for.

Meals are sponsored by the company Brown Furman and paper products are donated by the local company Paper Cutters.

The group is also registering to be a nonprofit organization called Upstate Service Industry United.

Chase Orsini-Liberatore was a bartender for Bacon Bros. Public House but was recently laid off as a result of the restaurant closing due to COVID-19. As a member of the Upstate Service Industry United team, he says it’s important that members of the Upstate hospitality community support one another during this time.

“If we don’t come together as restaurants and as a community and support our culinary scene we all fail each other in a sense and its going to drastically change the future of Greenville,” Orsini-Liberatore said.

The group, led by the owners of Stone Pin Company and Initial Q, plan to continue to support members of the service community even after restaurants recover from the epidemic.

“In the future, when perhaps someone in the service industry is laid off or they get injured on the job and they can’t go to work, they can come to us and we can support them, whatever means necessary,” he said. “Whether it’s financially, say they can’t pay their rent on time, can’t pay their electric bill, or they just need a hot meal, they can come to us and we can take of them”

People can sign up for a meal at Stone Pin Company by clicking here. Sign up availability begins on Sundays or Wednesdays, or one day before meals are offered.

Meals can be picked up from 3 to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

Saturday, March 28, the group is also making and serving meals in Spartanburg at Initial Q. The location is outside the restaurant’s back entrance.

To sign up for a meal at Initial Q, click here.