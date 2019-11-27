Upstate restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

(WSPA) – If cooking Thanksgiving dinner isn’t something you’re looking forward to, there are restaurants that are willing to do the work for you.

Those in Greenville looking to the feed the family a thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings, but none of the stress and mess of cooking, Sticky Fingers Ribhouse-BBQ, on 3 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 will be open.

Sticky Fingers Restaurant

Sticky Fingers will serve a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday. Operating Partner, Rike Ratkowski , said the buffet will be $22 adults $10 for kids.

Dinners will find ham, turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, apple cobbler, and sweet potato casserole. Ratkowski said the signature items: ribs, wings and pulled pork will all be available as well.

“We have like a bulk menu that you can order any of those and take things home with you. Because we have the buffet, we’ll have a it ready to go for you. You can just go in and out, if you need to go in and out quickly, and you get to take all the credit for your hard work,” Ratkowski said.

But if you’d like to just hang out with the adults, Local Cue, at 30 Orchard Park Dr Suite 7, Greenville, SC 29615, will also offer a buffet for those 21 years and up from Noon – 6 p.m.

Local Cue

General Manager, Mike Boncoddo, said those who come eat can expect pulled pork, smoked turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and several dessert options.

“There’s people out there who don’t have any where to go or don’t have family. So, it’s an option for somebody to come in and just kind of relax. It’s a chill day. So, it’s not bad. Everybody’s in a good mood. So, it’s not a bad day to be open,”Boncoddo said.

Nothing from Local Cue’s regular menu will be served and there will be no option for to-go orders. But there will be board games, pool, and ping-pong to help get you active after the meal Boncoddo added.

In Spartanburg, Select Dinning will start serving Thanksgiving dinner at 11 a.m., in addition to their normal menu, all day Thursday.

Wesley Clark, the District Manger of Select, said the restaurant will close at 7:30 p.m. for both locations in Greer, at 112 Trade St, Greer, SC 29651 and Spartanburg, at 880 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

Select Restaurant

“I strongly recommend folks put in reservations on line,” Clark said.

He added that guests can expect roasted turkey with gravy, sage dressing, sweet potato soufflé, black oak ham, and cranberry relish, to be on the menu. Clark explained they’re open because times are changing.

“Black Friday has now turned into Thursday evening and so there’s just a greater demand for folks wanting to eat out and folks wanting to change their details for that day,” Clark said.

At Delaney’s Irish Pub, on 117 W Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29306, a full thanksgiving meal will be served at 5 p.m.

Manger, Summer Dozier, and General Manager, Heidi Spikereit, said the pub won’t be open for lunch, but dinner of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, normal appetizers with drinks will be served once the doors open.

Live music will play starting at 8:30 p.m. Dozier added. The leadership team explained that many of the employees don’t have family nearby, since the pub feels like family, that’s why they’re open.

“Our staff is on a voluntary basis that they come in, they don’t have to be here. So, the ones that show up are just, they want to be here and they want to spend their thanksgiving with us as well,” Spikereit said.

Dinner can be served and you won’t have to clean a single dish.