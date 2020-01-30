Upstate restaurants prepare for Super Bowl crowds

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Restaurants in the Upstate are stocking up on chicken wings, cases of beer and extra seating all to prepare for the Super Bowl this Sunday.

7 news spoke with Alice Carpenter, General Manager at Hall of Fame Sports Bar in Greenville, and she said her restaurant ordered 400 pounds of chicken wings and her reservation books are already filled.

“We were taking up a limited number of reservations and that filled up within two days and then everything else is first come first serve,” Carpenter said.

She says they are including dishes with flavors from San Francisco and Kansas City to bring the Super Bowl flare to the upstate.

Main Street Pub in downtown Spartanburg will be one of the only bars open in the area on Sunday, and Cook Eugene Smith says he’s fully prepared to take on any and all game day requests.

Some restaurants say they expect a packed house on game day, so will operate on a “first- come-first-serve basis.

So whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or 49ers in Super Bowl 54, its best to just arrive at your watch destination early.