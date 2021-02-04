Upstate restaurants prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Super Bowl is just a few days away and local restaurants are gearing up for the game day rush.

According to restaurant managers, the Super Bowl is a hard one to call this year. They said it’s a toss up when it comes to predicting whether customers will favor in person dining or takeout.

Liana Vigfusson has been a bartender at Local Cue for six years now. She said the restaurant has already began taking pre-orders for Sunday night’s big game.

“There will be more to-go orders this year than in the past 5 years,” Vigfusson said, “People are ordering 60 wings, 80 wings, 120 wings, sauces, nachos.”

Some managers are limiting capacity for in-person dining on game day, while others are making extra space to allow for full capacity with social distancing.

Managers said no matter how you choose to watch the Super Bowl this year the most important thing to remember is to plan ahead and arrive early.

Restaurant owners said they’re doing everything they can to keep their guests as safe as possible.

“We are following the Governor’s guidelines we are part of the Palmetto Priority so we’re just making sure everybody’s got a table to sit at so there’s no congregating. We’re just trying to keep our employees and our guests as safe as possible,” Lea Trail, marketing and beverage director at Carolina Ale House said.

A few other local restaurants, such as YeeHaw Brewing, are planning to bring out their heaters and big screens to allow for outdoor seating.

In addition to ordering massive amounts of food to make sure they don’t run out on the big day.