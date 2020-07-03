Upstate reverend shares experience with COVID-19, encouraging others to get tested

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Recovering from COVID-19. That’s what an upstate reverend is doing now, however his case is a little different than others. He told 7 News he barely had any of the usual symptoms.

A Fourth of July holiday weekend like no other.

“We were invited to go to a pool and my husband and I, we just didn’t feel comfortable,” said Spartanburg Resident, Carrie Preus.

“I would love to go to a beach, I would love to be by the water but we just can’t,” said Spartanburg Resident, Shauna Marie.

“A little different this year. Normally, we go to Lake Lure and we watch the fireworks there. They always have a big show but that’s cancelled unfortunately,” said Inman Resident, Emily McLean.

People like this photographer told us they will be staying in for the weekend, other than taking photos at a small wedding.

“I love the fourth and I love to watch fireworks but the safety of everyone is of most importance,” said McLean.

A Boiling Springs pastor is included in that list of people that are being extra careful. He told 7 News, he tested positive for COVID-19. News that came as a surprise to him because he said he barely had any symptoms, other than a slight cough and loss of taste.

“I felt just a little tickle in my throat. I mean nothing unusual for me since I deal with sinus issues all the time anyway,” said View Church Pastor, Reverend Tyler Kirby.

But Kirby said that tickle caught enough of his attention to get tested. Especially since some other members of his congregation got positive results.

“I just haven’t felt bad, I haven’t run a fever or anything but my test came back positive,” said Rev. Kirby.

That’s why Rev. Kirby is encouraging others to get tested too, even if you’re like him and not experiencing severe symptoms.

“We have to do our part to try and put an end to this thing,” Rev. Kirby told us.

Until this pandemic is over, Rev. Kirby told us he will be doing something he always does, walking by faith.

“I’m going to believe God is working all these things out for good at some point,” Rev. Kirby said.

Reverend Kirby told us he will be sticking to social media to spread his message until things get better. You can find a link to the church’s website below. Additionally, Rev. Kirby told us he is fortunate for what he is dealing with compared to other cases within his congregation.

https://www.viewchurch.org/