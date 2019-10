GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Deadly Dolls take on The Greenville Derby Dames Saturday, October 19.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. at the Pavillion-Greenville IceSkating on 400 Scottswood Road in Taylors.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12 and kids 10 and under get in free.