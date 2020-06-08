Live Now
Upstate SC Farm Tour welcomes visitors June 13

Pelzer, S.C. (WSPA)- This weekend 12 farms will be participating in the Upstate South Carolina farm tour.

Many farmers and families are first generation farmers looking to tell families about how they grow the crops on their land and offer advice to those looking to do the same at home.

Hurricane Creek Farms welcome visitors to learn about their hydroponic plants, lettuce and produce.

Patient Wait farms Mike and Gail are excited to welcome visitors to learn more about their animals on their farm like chicks and turkeys.

Upstate Farm Tour on Facebook has more information and maps to plan your trip.

