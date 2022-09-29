LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 announced all schools and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Ian.

The district said all schools will shift to eLearning. Teachers will post assignments for students to complete but there will be no live classes.

School-related activities including athletics on Friday have also been impacted according to the district.

The varsity football game at Greer Friday has been rescheduled to Thursday, September 29th at 7 p.m. The junior varsity football game scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

The volleyball match scheduled for Thursday has also been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “School buses cannot be operated with the strong winds that are being predicted. We are committed to the safety of all Laurens 55 students, staff and families.”

The district said schools and offices are expected to return to their normal schedule Monday.