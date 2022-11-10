SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate school districts announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 7 p.m.

Easterly winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour are expected according to the NWS. There is also the potential for heavy rain and possible tornadoes.

Greenwood School District 50 and District 52 announced that students will have an e-learning day Friday.

The school districts said winds could blow unsecured objects and power outages may occur.

E-Learning assignments will be posted to Class Dojo, Seesaw or Google Classroom for students in grades K-12 unless instructed otherwise by their teachers.

For more details on new E-Learning Day guidelines, click here.