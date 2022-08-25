SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg School District Seven has implemented a clear bag policy and phasing the use of metal detectors for Spartanburg High School’s upcoming football season.

The district said the metal detectors will be at the entrance of security screening in the Viking Stadium and Viking Arena starting Friday at their first home game against Dutch Fork.

“The safety of our students, staff and community is always District Seven’s highest priority,” said superintendent Jeff Stevens.

“These new protocols will help ensure that we continue to enjoy the safe and celebratory atmosphere for our athletic events that has long been the Spartanburg High School tradition.”

The district is using OpenGate’s portable weapons detection system, which was developed for the National Football League and has become a global leader in high-traffic screening.