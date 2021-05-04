Upstate school district rolling out school vaccine clinics for eligible students, parents & staff

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate school district will soon be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible students 16 and over, along with parents and staff. Greenwood School District 50 is the first district in our area to announce a plan like this.

A building for learning, studying and now, vaccinating.

“I think in the Upstate, we’re one of the first,” said Johnathan Graves with Greenwood School District 50.

Johnathan Graves with Greenwood School District 50 told 7 News just like most schools, they’ve had to tackle a lot of obstacles since the pandemic began. But they’re hoping to end the year strong. That’s especially the case when it comes to getting eligible students vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re just trying to see if we can vaccinate as many people as possible, including students,” Graves told us.

The district is asking that students get permission before getting the shot at one of their clinics.

It all ties in with a push that continues from state health leaders to get the vaccine when you can.

It’s a mission Upstate Mom, Tammy Brady supports. One of her teens is already fully vaccinated. The other is half way there.

“The older one actually got his second one today and the younger one, actually gets his second one tomorrow,” Upstate Mom, Tammy Brady said.

She believes having the option in a school setting, would make it even easier to get the shot.

“A lot of places didn’t have appointments or they just weren’t running right online, so I think it would make for easier access for a lot of people,” Brady explained.

As for District 50 in Greenwood, their first clinic starts Wednesday. They’re hoping it’s the start of a more normal school year come fall.

“In some ways, hopefully begin that process of maybe getting back to normal as we move into the 2021-2022 school year,” Graves said.

You can find additional information on registration along with times and locations of the clinics here:

“We announced last week a partnership with Self Regional Healthcare that will bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics to our two high schools! Students ages 16 and up, parents, and employees in District 50 will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at EHS on May 5th & GHS on Thursday, May 6th. Both vaccination clinics will be open between 12:00 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Students will need parental consent in order to receive the vaccine at their high school. The second dose for this vaccine will be administered by Self Regional Healthcare on Friday, May 28th at Emerald High (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.) and Greenwood High (1 p.m. – 5 p.m.).

Please click on the appropriate link below to register for the vaccine online. If you are unable to complete the online form, please visit either Emerald or Greenwood High to complete a paper copy.

District 50 employees or parents participating in the clinic are encouraged to visit the clinic between the hours of 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. to receive their vaccine.”

Emerald High School Student Registration Form

Greenwood High School Student Registration Form

Employee Registration Form

Parent Registration Form