Upstate school districts looking ahead to school year as student registration gets underway

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The countdown is on for the start of the school year and as the days inch closer, same goes for school district’s finalized plans.

It’s out with the old set-up and in with the new.

Woodruff High School Principal Aaron Fulmer gave us a familiar glimpse into the classroom layout we all know. However, in just a matter of time, it will look much different.

“We will have all of our desks going in the same direction and we will have them distanced out where each student will be assigned a seat which is six feet apart from the next seat,” said Woodruff High School Principal, Aaron Fulmer.

He told us that’s what they’ll be working on once school registration wraps up.

That’s what’s going on this week.

“Everybody that’s coming to registration is wearing a mask and we have our desks socially distanced and just trying to follow the protocols that the CDC and DHEC put out there,” said Fulmer.

And as parents check off their back to school to-do lists, people like Ashley Bennett told 7 News it’s getting them excited for the year ahead.

“I feel our district is taking precautions with masks and face shields and cleaning. Just now, we were separated and distanced. So I’m excited we can go back,” said Woodruff High School parent and teacher within the district, Ashley Bennett.

Other families we talked to are also looking forward to the school year.

However one at a nearby school told us, they’re sticking to a virtual option.

“His immune system is bad. We don’t know if he gets sick, he might get worse so we don’t want him to get sick,” said Woodruff parent, Dantavis Williams.

As the district works out the finishing touches, like re-arranging the desks, Principal Fulmer told us they’re ready for what’s ahead.