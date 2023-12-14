GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager accused of shooting and killing a fellow classmate at Tanglewood Middle School will appear in family court Thursday morning.

7NEWS previously reported that the 12-year-old student, whose identity is not being released due to his age, was charged with the murder of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson and other weapons charges.

The now 13-year-old boy appeared in detention court on Dec. 22, 2022 where he was ordered in the detention at DJJ and for him to begin counseling until a waiver hearing.

That waiver hearing Thursday morning will determine if he is tried as an adult.

7NEWS is in the courtroom. We will update this story as more information becomes available.