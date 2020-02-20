Upstate schools and agencies prepare for wintry weather

Spartanburg, sC (WSPA) – We’re tracking a system that could bring snow across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

Predicted snow has local agencies and school districts on high alert.

The weather trucks are in place and so are the plans to keep drivers and students safe, should the roads get slick.

The threat of inclement weather starts a chain reaction for school officials, highway patrol and the Department of Transportation.

When you see trucks like the DOT, it’s a clear indication that the weather pattern is changing.

“The big two questions with this are when and how much, that timing element is big for us.” Spartanburg District Five, Melissa Robinette said.

If the weather changes in the middle of the school day, administrators say their concern turns to safety and road conditions wanting to make sure buses and cars can safely travel on the roadways.

“There is this delicate balance of waiting long enough to have accurate information about the temperatures, but not waiting so long that parents don’t have time to plan in case we do close.” Greenville County Schools, Beth Brotherton said.

With thousands of students, faculty and staff across the Upstate, when winter weather hits, Getting everybody home safely can be a challenge for school officials and highway patrol

“If the roads are really really icy it’s not uncommon to to come onto a shift and have over 100 accidents in the CAD.”South Carolina Highway Patrol, Trooper Joe Hovis said.

Early Thursday and Friday mornings, the DOT and school officials will send out their ice teams to check roads and travel conditions are safe.

“Knowing that the ice team is on alert and ready to go out on the road and check those areas that are most common trouble spots. The areas that ice or that we’ve seen problems in the past.” Brotherton said.

School systems and first responders encourage parents and the public to stay engaged, to be proactive and to always make decisions in the interest of safety first.