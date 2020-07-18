Upstate schools giving glimpse of what upcoming school year could look like

LAURENS, S.C (WSPA) – Getting a better idea of what to expect this upcoming school year. Districts across the upstate have been narrowing that down. Some are now giving parents a glimpse of how the classrooms will be set-up if students choose in-person education.

A lot of questions going into the upcoming school year.

“I don’t know how the school is actually going to do it but I signed up for virtual school,” says Laurens County Mom, Celisa Davis.

Celisa Davis plans to have her six kids learning through a virtual option. Other parents like Maggie Wicker want her kids in the classroom.

“I just want them back in school. I think the teachers can help more than we can,” said Laurens County Mom, Maggie Wicker.

Leaders with Laurens County School District 56 are giving parents like Wicker, a glimpse of what that will look like.

“What you find now, regrettably, is more of a linear approach. Rows and desks, as we try to maximize the space in the rooms,” said Superintendent of Laurens County School District 56, Dr. David O’Shields.

You’ll notice more desks in the classrooms as the grades go up, with a four to six feet distance between them. Laurens County District 56 Superintendent, Dr. David O’Shields told us that’s because they’re leaving it to the older students to be responsible and cautious.

7 News: “What do you think of the classroom? Does it make you feel comfortable?”

“I think it helps a lot,” Wicker told us.

7 News: “Do you think the seats are distanced enough? What do you think about it?”

“No, not really,” Davis said.

While parents are split on the anticipated classroom layout, there is one thing they all have in common, keeping their kids safe. That’s something Dr. O’Shields told 7 News is his top priority, which is why parents have options this upcoming school year. That’s learn in a classroom or virtually.

“Schools as we remembered it prior to March 15th and now what we have, will be very different,” Dr. O’Shields said.